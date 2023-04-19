 Skip to main content

Here’s how soon Apple users upgrade their iPhones by age

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Apr 19 2023 - 6:45 am PT
3 Comments
How fast users upgrade iPhone

CIRP is out with a new study today. Continuing the trend of looking at iPhone users by age, the latest survey looked into how soon different age groups upgrade their iPhones. Here’s how the results shook out.

Last week, CIRP’s survey results suggested that younger iPhone users may not be as addicted to their iPhones as commonly thought. That conclusion was based on the self-reported responses showing 45-64 year-olds as those who would most quickly replace or repair a broken iPhone.

Meanwhile, the youngest age group made up of 18-24 year-olds was the least likely to immediately repair or replace their iPhone (although the vast majority would still take care of it within a week).

While the iPhone urgency for replacements among young users was low, that’s not the case for upgrading to the latest iPhone. CIRP published “Younger Customers Are Addicted to iPhone Upgrades” on its Substack this morning.

The 18-24-year old group and the 35-44-year-old group had the highest percentage of those with iPhones less than one-year-old.

And the 18-24-year-olds and 25-34-year-olds had the highest percentage of those with iPhones that were one year old but less than two years old.

However, overall, the interest in upgrading was similar across 18-54-year-olds. Then the 55-64-year old bracket shifted down a decent amount, with a large decline in upgrade interest for the 65+ age range.

CIRP’s report concludes that while a variety of factors are at play when it comes to iPhone upgrade preferences, younger users may “appreciate the sometimes-subtle improvements in subsequent models more than older iPhone users do.”

And while older iPhone users may have more disposable income than younger customers in general, CIRP believes young users “seem to be more prepared for the monthly expense of paying off a newer iPhone, and more aware of the value in trading in a relatively newer model to help reduce that acquisition cost.”

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
CIRP

CIRP

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12