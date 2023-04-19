Here’s how soon Apple users upgrade their iPhones by age

CIRP is out with a new study today. Continuing the trend of looking at iPhone users by age, the latest survey looked into how soon different age groups upgrade their iPhones. Here’s how the results shook out.

Last week, CIRP’s survey results suggested that younger iPhone users may not be as addicted to their iPhones as commonly thought. That conclusion was based on the self-reported responses showing 45-64 year-olds as those who would most quickly replace or repair a broken iPhone.

Meanwhile, the youngest age group made up of 18-24 year-olds was the least likely to immediately repair or replace their iPhone (although the vast majority would still take care of it within a week).

While the iPhone urgency for replacements among young users was low, that’s not the case for upgrading to the latest iPhone. CIRP published “Younger Customers Are Addicted to iPhone Upgrades” on its Substack this morning.

The 18-24-year old group and the 35-44-year-old group had the highest percentage of those with iPhones less than one-year-old.

And the 18-24-year-olds and 25-34-year-olds had the highest percentage of those with iPhones that were one year old but less than two years old.

However, overall, the interest in upgrading was similar across 18-54-year-olds. Then the 55-64-year old bracket shifted down a decent amount, with a large decline in upgrade interest for the 65+ age range.

CIRP’s report concludes that while a variety of factors are at play when it comes to iPhone upgrade preferences, younger users may “appreciate the sometimes-subtle improvements in subsequent models more than older iPhone users do.”

And while older iPhone users may have more disposable income than younger customers in general, CIRP believes young users “seem to be more prepared for the monthly expense of paying off a newer iPhone, and more aware of the value in trading in a relatively newer model to help reduce that acquisition cost.”