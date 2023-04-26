These are the most popular iPhones so far in 2023, study reveals

Following up on a couple of reports looking into how important iPhones are to users by age, CIRP released its newest study this morning. The report reveals which iPhone models are the most popular in the US for Q1 2023 and how well the iPhone 14 lineup is selling.

CIRP published its Q1 US survey asking consumers about which new iPhone they picked. Notably, the January to March period is only the second full quarter that has included availability of Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup. As CIRP highlights, “These numbers are so important to understanding Apple’s performance, that we revisit them each quarter.”

Most popular iPhones for Q1 2023

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max were the most purchased models, grabbing 22 and 24% share of the total, respectively. The iPhone 14 was the third most popular with 19% of the total.

The share for iPhone 14 Pro jumped from 15% in Q4 2022 up to 22% for Q1, becoming more popular than the more affordable iPhone 14.

While the iPhone 14 Pro Max remained the most sold of any model, its share declined by 4% from 28% in Q4 2022, to 24% in Q1.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max made up 46% of total US iPhone purchases in the US survey. Add in the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, and the latest iPhone models made up an impressive 75% of the total.

CIRP highlights that three-quarter share for the iPhone 14 lineup is an increase over the 71% that the iPhone 13 lineup garnered a year ago. Impressively, that means Apple’s most expensive models are grabbing more share of sales than before.

In closing, CIRP notes that Apple’s premium models selling strongly translate to Apple’s profit margins being higher. And there appears to be a trend that “Most customers upgrade from previous iPhones to premium models, while Apple captures switchers from Android and first-time buyers with older, less costly models.”

