 Skip to main content

These are the most popular iPhones so far in 2023, study reveals

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Apr 26 2023 - 6:07 am PT
0 Comments
Most popular iPhones 2023

Following up on a couple of reports looking into how important iPhones are to users by age, CIRP released its newest study this morning. The report reveals which iPhone models are the most popular in the US for Q1 2023 and how well the iPhone 14 lineup is selling.

CIRP published its Q1 US survey asking consumers about which new iPhone they picked. Notably, the January to March period is only the second full quarter that has included availability of Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup. As CIRP highlights, “These numbers are so important to understanding Apple’s performance, that we revisit them each quarter.”

  • The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max were the most purchased models, grabbing 22 and 24% share of the total, respectively. The iPhone 14 was the third most popular with 19% of the total.
  • The share for iPhone 14 Pro jumped from 15% in Q4 2022 up to 22% for Q1, becoming more popular than the more affordable iPhone 14.
  • While the iPhone 14 Pro Max remained the most sold of any model, its share declined by 4% from 28% in Q4 2022, to 24% in Q1.
Which iPhone most popular Q1 2023

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max made up 46% of total US iPhone purchases in the US survey. Add in the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, and the latest iPhone models made up an impressive 75% of the total.

CIRP highlights that three-quarter share for the iPhone 14 lineup is an increase over the 71% that the iPhone 13 lineup garnered a year ago. Impressively, that means Apple’s most expensive models are grabbing more share of sales than before.

In closing, CIRP notes that Apple’s premium models selling strongly translate to Apple’s profit margins being higher. And there appears to be a trend that “Most customers upgrade from previous iPhones to premium models, while Apple captures switchers from Android and first-time buyers with older, less costly models.”

Recent CIRP reports:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
CIRP

CIRP

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12