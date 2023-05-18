9to5Mac Happy Hour 434: iOS 17 Accessibility features, Beats Studio Buds+, M3 Mac chip details

Benjamin and Chance discuss the iOS 17 Accessibility features Apple previewed this week. Apple also unveiled some new live concert features for Apple Music. Rumors give more color on the iPhone 16 spec situation, and anticipation for M3 Apple Silicon Macs grow. Plus, Chance goes hands-on with the newly-announced Beats Studio Buds+.

Sponsored by Zocdoc: Go to Zocdoc.com/happyhour and download the Zocdoc app to sign-up for free and book a top-rated doctor. Many are available as soon as today.

Sponsored by Fast Growing Trees: Join 1.5 million happy customers and save 15% off your perfect plants, shrubs, and trees!

Follow

Twitter: @ChanceHMiller

Mastodon: @chancehmiller@mastodon.social

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @bzamayo@mastodon.social

Read More