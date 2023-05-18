 Skip to main content

9to5Mac Happy Hour 434: iOS 17 Accessibility features, Beats Studio Buds+, M3 Mac chip details

Avatar for Zac Hall  | May 18 2023 - 11:14 am PT
9to5mac happy hour

Benjamin and Chance discuss the iOS 17 Accessibility features Apple previewed this week. Apple also unveiled some new live concert features for Apple Music. Rumors give more color on the iPhone 16 spec situation, and anticipation for M3 Apple Silicon Macs grow. Plus, Chance goes hands-on with the newly-announced Beats Studio Buds+.

