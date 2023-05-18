9to5Mac Happy Hour 434: iOS 17 Accessibility features, Beats Studio Buds+, M3 Mac chip details

Benjamin and Chance discuss the iOS 17 Accessibility features Apple previewed this week. Apple also unveiled some new live concert features for Apple Music. Rumors give more color on the iPhone 16 spec situation, and anticipation for M3 Apple Silicon Macs grow. Plus, Chance goes hands-on with the newly-announced Beats Studio Buds+.
- Apple previews iOS 17 accessibility features: Assistive Access, Personal Voice and Live Speech, more
- Review: The new transparent Beats Studio Buds Plus
- First M3 Macs may launch by end of the year, chip has more CPU/GPU cores compared to M2
