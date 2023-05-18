 Skip to main content

Apple TV officially launches Multiview feature for live sports in TV app

May 18 2023
Apple today officially launched the new Multiview feature for Apple TV 4K, after having previously been previewed in beta for about a month. To take advantage of the new feature, update to tvOS 16.5 on your Apple TV set-top box.

Multiview allows Apple TV users to watch up to four streams of MLS Season Pass or MLB Friday Night Baseball at the same time.

Multiview covers live sports games streamed through the Apple TV app on Apple TV 4K. Right now, this includes Apple’s exclusive MLB Friday Night Baseball matches, or all games streamed as part of the MLS Season Pass package.

To use Multiview, you need an Apple TV 4K running the latest version of tvOS. The feature is available when at least two games are being streamed inside the TV app. A ‘4×4 grid’ icon appears in the video player, which you can click on to start a Multiview session.

In Multiview mode, users can arrange a grid of up to four matches that play at the same time, allowing you to easily keep track of multiple concurrent games at once. Hover over a tile to hear that stream’s corresponding audio fee.

Depending on how many streams you have running, the layout of the video tiles changes. In two or four-up mode, you can customize the layout to your preference. At any time, you can also tap on a tile to expand that game to full screen temporarily.

You can find out more about how this feature works in our hands-on coverage from last month.

At least right now, the implementation is not compatible with other video content in the TV app nor integrates with third party apps (however some third parties like DAZN or ESPN+ already offer their own version of quad-box multiview in their respective apps). It’s also unclear if Apple intends to make the Multiview feature available on the TV app on other platforms (like iPad or Mac) in the future.

Benjamin Mayo

