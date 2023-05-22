mophie Apple-exclusive MagSafe wireless charging vent mount has a handy offset extension arm

Two new iPhone in-car accessories have arrived from mophie today with the headlining product being the wireless charging vent mount with MagSafe. Exclusive to Apple Stores and mophie’s website, check out a closer look at this 15W wireless MagSafe car charger with a clever extension arm.

The new wireless charging vent mount with MagSafe from mophie features a thoughtful design. A key part is an offset adjustable arm extension to get the perfect angle and position no matter what your vehicle’s vent situation is like.

wireless charging vent mount with MagSafe specs

Official MagSafe with 15W wireless charging

20W USB-C charger and 1.5M USB-C cable included

Offset adjustable extension arm to place the charger above, below, or to the side of a vent

Secure hold with a one-handed operation

2-year warranty

Price: $99.95 (Available only at Apple and mophie – usually 20% off from mophie)

This looks like a sharp design that makes it easy to not only get the exact placement you want for your iPhone but also keep it away from the vent – especially useful when it’s blowing heat.

You can pick up the wireless charging vent mount with MagSafe now exclusively at Apple or direct from mophie who regularly offers 20% off (look for the popup discount offer).

Check out a closer look at the new MagSafe car charger in the promo video:

Alongside the new MagSafe wireless charging vent mount mophie released the simpler magnetic vent mount.

It still features an adjustable extension arm but you’re not getting charging, just the vent mount with this product that runs $39.95.