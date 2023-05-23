Deals: Save on official Apple Watch Milanese Loop and Leather Link bands at $52, iPhone 13 Pro leather cases at $15, more

Back with all of Tuesday’s best discounts, 9to5Toys has some notable Apple offers on tap from all around the web. Leading the way, official Apple Watch Milanese Loop and Leather Link bands now start at $52 all-time lows to go alongside these in-house iPhone 13 Pro/Max MagSafe leather cases at $15. Then giving AirPods Max a run for their money, Sony’s new XM5 ANC headphones are on sale for only the second time this year at $348. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on official Apple Watch Milanese Loop and Leather Link bands

Through the end of the month, Woot is now offering official Apple Watch Milanese Loop Bands at $53. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Available in both 45 and 41mm stylings across different colorways, you’re looking at $46 in savings from the usual $99 price tag. These offers are matching our previous mentions from back in March and are the first chances to save since. Arriving as one of Apple’s most premium Watch bands, the Milanese Loop is something of the company’s most iconic style. Its Graphite colorway pairs perfectly with the darker case colors while delivering on the woven metal look that wraps your wrist in fluid stainless steel mesh. It has a magnetic clasp to get the perfect fit, and will elevate the look of everything from Apple Watch Series 8 to Ultra wearables and more.

If you’re prefer to swap the metal accenting in for leather, Woot is carrying the premium accessory savings over to Apple’s official Apple Watch Leather Link band. Available in three different styles, pricing now drops from the usual $99 going rate to $52. Matching the all-time low, this is 47% off and the best in months. You’re looking at one of the more recent additions to Apple’s official stable of Watch bands, not to mention one of its more premium offerings. Comprised of handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France, this is certainly one of the more premium in-house straps from Apple. Alongside its stylish appearance, the Leather Link band also features a magnetic design that locks in place without having to fuss with a clasp.

Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro/Max MagSafe leather cases hit $15 each

Woot this week is now offering some of Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max leather MagSafe cases for $15. Down from the usual $59 going rate, today’s offer lands at new all-time lows with a whopping $44 in savings attached. This is $20 under previous mentions, as well. Apple’s official MagSafe cases cover your iPhone 13 Pro/Max in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings.

Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, allowing you to outfit your handset with a high-end yet feature-packed piece of protection. So even if you’re not going to upgrade to Apple’s iPhone 14 anytime soon, you can still enjoy the feel of a new handset by swapping in some genuine leather.

Sony’s new XM5 ANC headphones see second discount of the year

Starting off the week, Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Sony’s latest personal listening devices. Including recently-released headphones and earbuds, shipping is free across the board. Our favorite of the batch is Sony’s latest flagship XM5 ANC Headphones which are on sale for only the second time this year. Now dropping down to $348, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings from the usual $398 MSRP. This is the first chance to save since back in February, and arrives to match the all-time low for one of the first overall price cuts period.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones deliver some of the best active noise cancellation on the market as the brand’s latest flagship listening experience. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

