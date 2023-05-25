Deals: AirPods Pro 2 land at $200, Apple Pencil 2 all-time low of $85, Twelve South sitewide sale, more

All of Thursday’s best deals are now up for the taking, courtesy of our pals over at 9to5Toys. On tap today, AirPods 2 have returned with a $49 discount attached to land at the second-best price yet at $200. If you’re looking to upgrade your iPad now that Final Cut Pro has launched, an all-time low has returned on Apple Pencil 2 at $85. Then go shop all of the Apple accessories in Twelve South’s 20% off Memorial Day sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Pro 2 with improved ANC lands at $200 (Reg. $249)

Amazon today is offering one of the first chances this year to save on the new AirPods Pro 2. Apple just refreshed its flagship true wireless listening experience last fall, with a handful of discounts set to follow over the past few months. Now on sale for $200, the latest pair of earbuds from Apple arrive with $49 in savings from the usual $249 going rate. That not only marks the second-best price to date at within $1 of the all-time low, but also the lowest we’ve seen in two months since back in March. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 continue the legacy left by the original pair of the high-end earbuds by delivering one of the most robust listening experiences on the market.

Everything comes centered around one of the hallmarks of the Apple ecosystem, with the H2 chip enabling quick handoff between devices, as well as upgraded audio processing for even more peaceful active noise cancellation. There’s Spatial Audio to throw you right into the center of your favorite album and studio sessions, improved battery life that means the 6 hours of onboard listening is 33% more than the first-generation pair, and a redesigned charging case that delivers MagSafe charging on top of a lanyard loop, Find My access, and an extra 30 hours of play back.

Apple Pencil 2 returns to all-time low of $85

After Apple just launched Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on iPadOS devices earlier in the week, Amazon today is rolling out a fitting markdown on the companion Apple Pencil 2. The popular accessory has been deemed a must-have by practically any iPadOS user, and now you can score an even better price. Typically fetching $129, right now the stylus drops to $85 at Amazon. That’s stacking up to $44 in savings alongside delivering a new all-time low. This is an extra $4 below our previous mention and the first time it has dropped below $89.

Compatible with everything from the just-released iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini, Apple Pencil 2 elevates the experience be it for drawing, taking handwritten notes, or just getting more precise input. Its refreshed design magnetically snaps onto the side of your device for storage and also in order to recharge for a streamlined package. There’s also the unique new hover features that are rolling out to the new M2 models.

Twelve South’s annual Memorial Day sale is live with 20% off everything

The Memorial Day savings are now beginning to roll in, and Twelve South is the first of our favorite Apple accessory makers to get in on the action. Taking to its own online storefront to kick off its best sale of the year, the company is now taking 20% off everything. There’s no code needed to see the discounted prices, and shipping is free across the board. The last sitewide sale we saw for comparison was back on April Fools’ day at 12% off. A favorite from the sale has one of Twelve South’s newest releases marked down to the best price ever. The new HiRise Pro stand for MacBooks just launched earlier in the year and is now down to $80 from the usual $100 going rate. It’s $2 under our previous mention, still one of the first chances to save, and lower than ever before.

The HiRise Pro MacBook stand is Twelve South’s latest addition to the lineup and can adjust from 2.5 inches all the way up to elevating your machine 6 inches off the desk, with a tilted design. On top of being able to hold everything from M1 MacBook Airs to 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro models, there’s also an integrated spot in the base that hides below the metal and vegan leather-trimming for putting a MagSafe charger. This helps streamline your workstation with a hidden iPhone 14 charger. Best of all, this is the second chance to save since first hitting the scene earlier this year and is a new all-time low. We further break down what to expect in our hands-on review.

