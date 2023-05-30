PSA: Ted Lasso season 3 finale (and likely series finale) on Apple TV+ will drop at a different time this week

Ted Lasso super fans like me have been watching episodes of season three as soon as they land on Apple TV+. For the season finale (and possible series finale), the last episode will go live a little later than every other episode.

Apple moved the Ted Lasso release day from Friday to Wednesday with season three. Apple TV+ show episodes usually hit at midnight (12 a.m. ET) on their release day, but Ted Lasso has enjoyed an early drop this year.

Despite shifting from Fridays to Wednesdays, Ted Lasso S3 has actually been a Tuesday night show. Each episode has premiered on TV+ at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Tuesdays. Admittedly, I had my alarm set for 8 p.m. CT so I could endure the likely heartbreaking finale as soon as possible.

Fortunately, the Apple TV+ social team broke the bad news ahead of time. For the final episode of Ted Lasso season three, Apple is sticking to its routine release slot at 12 a.m. ET.

📺: S3 E12 "So long, Farewell"

⏰: 9pm PT

📍: Richmond, UK



At about minute 74, there's going to be a whole room of grown men crying. — Apple TV (@AppleTV) May 30, 2023

Why? Who knows. Maybe they want to limit spoilers for folks who don’t know about the Tuesday night release window. At any rate, I’m just glad I could learn this information before spending my night refreshing the TV app.

And just in case there was any doubt (or hope), Coach Beard himself confirmed that the info was accurate on Twitter.

A heads up for those who were planning an earlier watch party tonight. Unlike the previous eleven weeks, the announced release time comes without a wink-wink. https://t.co/eHnEXRZaaH — Brendan Hunt (@brendanhunting) May 30, 2023

Apple originally planned to host a special episode watch party with a panel that included Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), but the event was called off due to the ongoing writers’ strike in Hollywood.

Sudeikis has been vocal about signaling that his involvement will probably wrap up with season three, but the series is expanded to go on in some form as a spinoff of Ted Lasso.