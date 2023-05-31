Beat Saber is the latest VR game that could be coming to the Apple headset next week

We’re in the final days of Apple headset hype (at least we hope), and that means there’s still time to make predictions. Yesterday it was a potential tease for No Man’s Sky on what could be called Reality Pro. Now it’s time for Beat Saber speculation.

Beat Saber is a music-based virtual reality game that sees players slicing musical notes with lightsabers while music plays. The game is widely available on virtual reality platforms including Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro, HTC Vive, Steam index, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation VR2.

It now seems likely that we will be adding Apple’s mixed reality headset to that list.

Beat Games co-founder Jaroslav Beck cryptically tweeted yesterday that “June 5th is going to be [popcorn emoji] [glasses emoji],” and as far as we know there are no 3D movie releases planned for Monday.

Rather, that’s the start of Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference. Apple is holding its first event of the year in the form of the WWDC 2023 keynote address on June 5 at 10 a.m. PT.

Admittedly, Beck could just be excited about the expected reveal of Apple Reality Pro or whatever they end up calling the multi-thousand dollar headset.

Perhaps Beck has taken on a role at Apple and will be part of the presentation. He did step down from Beat Games after six years earlier this month to “prepare for what’s coming next!”

Or maybe both are true: Beck has taken his musical game development talent to Apple, and Beat Saber will be one of the many game demoes.

At any rate, the potential for leveraging Apple Music on the mixed reality headset is real. Imagine turning any song in Apple Music into a Beat Saber level without relying on music packs provided by the game.

Frankly, I would have settled for the Apple TV classic Beat Sports, where you swing a baseball bat at the beat of the music. Actually having Beat Saber will be another level of awesome.