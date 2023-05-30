No Man’s Sky teases Apple announcement amid VR rumors and almost a year after Mac version was announced during WWDC 2022

Hello Games’ founder Sean Murray yesterday tweeted two cryptic apple emojis, suggesting an announcement aimed at Apple users is imminent.

The tease comes almost a year after WWDC 2022, in which Apple announced on stage that Hello Game’s flagship title No Man’s Sky would launch on Mac and iPad by the end of 2022. That deadline came and went, but perhaps now the game is ready to release on Apple’s platforms. Naturally, speculation is also rife that Hello Games is working on a VR title for Apple’s upcoming headset.

In fact, the pairing would be a natural fit. No Man’s Sky has already been adapted to VR on PlayStation and PC.

Although early rumors indicated Apple wasn’t interesting in gaming for the headset, the latest information from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests that Apple will indeed be pushing gaming as a selling point of the device.

This will be through new built-from-the-ground-up VR games produced for the headset, as well as ports of 2D and 3D iPad games to play inside the headset in an even more immersive form factor.

Apple obviously worked with Hello Games last year for the WWDC 2022 news, so it’s not too much of a reach to assume they have also held discussions about bringing No Man’s Sky VR component to the Apple Reality Pro headset, which Apple is set to publicly unveil for the first time next week on June 5.

At WWDC 2022, No Man’s Sky was demoed running on an M1 Mac, taking advantage of new MetalFX API features. The Reality Pro headset should be more than capable at running the game, as it is expected to feature CPU and GPU performance similar to an M2 chip, with a dedicated chip for image processing. We’ll know more in under a week’s time — stay tuned to 9to5Mac for coverage of all the announcements from WWDC.