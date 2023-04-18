What will Apple’s headset do? Gaming, sports viewing, and meditation may come in the box

Apple is maybe, just maybe, going to finally unveil its long-rumored entry into the AR/VR space. Apple’s virtual reality headset is expected to have at least some augmented reality features, making the thus unreleased product a mixed reality device. Why would anyone need such a thing – and from Apple? Mark Gurman at Bloomberg News has the latest.

According to the Bloomberg report, Apple has been developing apps for sports, gaming, and wellness experiences using its mixed reality headset.

Apple already hosts a subscription game service on its platforms called Arcade, and Fitness+ is its subscription video workout service geared toward Apple Watch wearers.

The company has also been diving into carrying live sports with Friday Night Baseball and Major League Soccer on Apple TV+ and Season Pass. Apple also required the live sports virtual reality company NextVR during the development of the headset.

Here’s what Gurman has to say in his latest report:

The offerings will include gaming, fitness and collaboration tools, new versions of Apple’s existing iPad features, and services for watching sports, according to people with knowledge of the plans. The roughly $3,000 headset is set to debut at an event in June, with the product going on sale months later. […] A big part of the effort is adapting iPad apps for the new headset, which blends virtual and augmented reality. Users will be able to access millions of existing apps from third-party developers via the new 3D interface, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans are still under wraps.

Collaboration and mixed reality versions of iPad features are also on the table. This includes the new Freeform whiteboard app that debuted as part of iPadOS 16.

Gurman’s extensive reporting also lists loads of other headset features Apple has been developing for its new product. Reading books in virtual reality, FaceTime calling and Apple TV watching, meditating with audio/visual sessions, and snapping photos are all being developed. If it has an app on your iPad, it sounds like it will likely have a virtual reality version adapted for the headset.

A more affordable and consumer-friendly model of the possibly $3,000 headset is expected to follow in 2025.

Apple is widely expected to unveil its mixed reality headset, potentially called Reality Pro, at its Worldwide Developer Conference in June. The flagship keynote is expected to be held on Monday, June 5 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

What do you want to see from Apple’s mixed reality headset? Let us know in the comments below.