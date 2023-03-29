Decoding WWDC: Does the 2023 artwork have VR vibes?

Apple today announced WWDC 2023, the next edition of its annual developer conference. Although the conference will be broadcast online, the company will hold a special event in Apple Park for selected guests. And with every Apple event comes a special artwork to advertise it. But what does the WWDC 2023 artwork mean? Read on as we speculate about it.

Artwork for Apple’s special events

Apple typically doesn’t share details in advance about what will be announced at its events, and this time was no different. The company says that WWDC 2023 will be an “exhilarating week of technology” and that developers will learn more about the “latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS advancements.”

But in the past, some of Apple’s special event artwork has given us clues as to what the company was about to announce. For example, the invitation artwork for the September 2013 press event had colored circles and some silver rings as well. It was a reference to the colors of the iPhone 5c and the Touch ID of the iPhone 5s.

The artwork for the September 2015 event was the Apple logo with Siri’s voice waves, with the caption “Hey Siri, give us a hint.” At that event, Apple announced the first Apple TV with tvOS and Siri. It also announced the iPhone 6s with the Hey Siri command always enabled.

Another good example is the artwork for the September 2016 event, which had the Apple logo blurred with a bokeh effect. The caption of the artwork was “See you on the 7th.” At that event, Apple introduced the iPhone 7, the first to have Portrait Mode for photos. But what about WWDC 2023?

WWDC 2023 artwork speculations

This time, Apple has chosen colorful waves to represent WWDC 2023. As noted by Halide, the waves look similar to what is called a “pancake lens array,” which is commonly used in virtual reality headsets. Of course, this raises users’ expectations as Apple is rumored to announce its own mixed-reality headset at the event.

Specifically, the WWDC invite resembles what is called a pancake lens array (🥞yum!), which is often used in… VR goggles. pic.twitter.com/TlVhat2cAr — Halide (@halidecamera) March 29, 2023

But at the same time, the waves may simply be a reference to the rainbow structure located inside Apple Park. Of course, the company may have chosen to represent the rainbow structure and the Apple Park building itself in this way as a reference to the AR/VR world.

But in recent years, Apple’s event artwork has ceased to mean much about the company’s announcements. Since 2020, WWDC invitation artwork has simply been Memoji featuring MacBooks. And when it comes to iPhone events, the artworks don’t show much more than a peek at new wallpapers.

But what about you? What do you think about the WWDC 2023 artwork? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.