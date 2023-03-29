Want to attend WWDC 2023 in person? Here’s how to register for Apple’s June event

WWDC 2023 is officially set for June 5-9. While the week’s sessions, labs, and more will be online this year, Apple is once again holding a special in-person event for the keynote, State of the Union, and more. However, it’s a limited, lottery-style process to get invited. Here’s who can apply for WWDC in-person tickets, how it works, and how to register.

Like WWDC 2022, Apple is doing a limited in-person event with the bulk of the week’s experiences offered online to anyone around the world.

Along with detailing WWDC and the Swift Student Challenge, Apple published a microsite for the Special Event at Apple Park:

We’ll host a special all-day experience at Apple Park to kick off an incredible week of online sessions, labs, and activities. Join us in person to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together, meet some of the teams at Apple, celebrate great apps at the Apple Design Awards ceremony, and enjoy activities into the evening.

Who can apply for WWDC in-person tickets?

When is the lottery registration open?

If you’re eligible, you can request to attend WWDC 2023 in person until April 4 at 9:00 a.m. PDT

How do WWDC in-person tickets work?

After requesting to attend, you’ll be notified of your status by April 5 at 6:00 p.m. PDT.

Invitations will be allocated by a random selection process and are non-transferrable.

WWDC in-person event health and safety protocols

Apple says it may change these and update attendees before the event, but for now, the health and safety protocols include:

If you experience COVID-19 symptoms, we ask that you take care at home.

Masks are currently optional and available upon request.

There is no mandatory minimum physical distance. Please be mindful of others and keep a reasonable distance whenever possible.

Surfaces and high-traffic areas are cleaned regularly.

Hand sanitizer will be available.

