Apple opens Swift Student Challenge for WWDC 2023

Apple has announced WWDC 2023 today and with that, it’s opened the annual Swift Student Challenge. Prizes will include exclusive WWDC23 outerwear, AirPods Pro, a customized pin set, a one-year membership to the Apple Developer Program, and a chance to attend the special in-person event at Apple Park.

Apple shared all the specifics for the 2023 Swift Student Challenge on its Developer website:

We’re excited to continue our long-standing support of students around the world who love to code. Show us your passion for coding by submitting an incredible app playground on the topic of your choice. Winners will receive exclusive WWDC23 outerwear, AirPods Pro, a customized pin set, and one year of membership in the Apple Developer Program. In addition, we’ll hold a separate random selection process just for winners who opt in for the opportunity to attend the special event at Apple Park.

Like in previous years, young developers are tasked with building an app playground, completing some written prompts, and providing documentation.

Create an interactive scene in an app playground that can be experienced within three minutes. Be creative. If you need inspiration, use the provided templates for a head start on more advanced creations. Make them your own by adding graphics, audio, and more.

Here are the criteria for applying for the challenge:

Be 13 years of age or older in the United States, or the equivalent minimum age in the relevant jurisdiction (for example, 16 years of age in the European Union);

Be registered for free with Apple as an Apple developer or be a member of the Apple Developer Program;

Fulfill one of the following requirements: Be enrolled in an accredited academic institution or official homeschool equivalent; Be enrolled in a STEM organization’s educational curriculum; Be enrolled in an Apple Developer Academy; or Have graduated from high school or equivalent within the past 6 months and be awaiting acceptance or have received acceptance to an accredited academic institution;

And not be employed full time as a developer.

Please note: The Challenge is designed for student developers who are cultivating their software development skills. You can receive a Swift Student Challenge award or a WWDC Scholarship up to four times.

Apple will be taking submissions until April 19, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PDT and it says applicants will see their status by the end of Tuesday, May 9.

Check out the full details on how to participate on Apple’s 2023 Swift Student Challenge page and you can find the complete terms and conditions here.