Apple touts Fitness+ expansion to all iPhone users in new video

With this week’s release of iOS 16.1, Apple opened the floodgates for its Fitness+ streaming workouts service. While once limited to Apple Watch owners, Apple Fitness+ is now available to anyone with an iPhone…and Apple has a new video promoting this expansion today.

Apple Fitness+ offers a variety of different workouts and workout categories for $9.99 per month. It’s also included with the Apple One Premiere bundle alongside Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple News, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+. Via the Fitness app on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, you can find these workouts and follow along with Apple’s professional instructors.

Expanding Apple Fitness+ to non-Apple Watch users significantly boosts the potential audience for the service and helps it compete with the likes of Peloton Digital.

Apple explains:

Now all you need is iPhone to subscribe and access thousands of video and audio workouts — everything from HIIT to Yoga. And guided meditations. Take it further with personalized metrics from Apple Watch. Find it in the Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV.

Are you an Apple Fitness+ subscriber? Do you plan on trying out the service now that you no longer need an Apple Watch to do so? Let us know down in the comments.

