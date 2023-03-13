Is this the first Apple Reality Pro headset hardware leak?

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Mar 13 2023 - 10:22 am PT
4 Comments
apple march event headset

Apple is expected to officially unveil its Reality Pro headset as soon as WWDC in June. Ahead of that, a set of images posted on Twitter allegedly show our first look at the components of the device. If legitimate, this marks our first real-world look at any aspect of Apple’s mixed-reality headset.

These images were shared to Twitter by the source Mr. White, who has accurately shared Apple prototype images in the past. In total, there are four different images showing various parts of the headset – including one clearly shaped like a headset.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is reality-pro-leak0000-1.jpg

The first version of the Reality Pro headset is expected to be expensive, with a price tag of around $3,000. It will feature high-end technology, like dual 4K OLED displays and advanced eye-and-hand-tracking sensors. The device is also believed to be relatively bulky and to have short battery life, able to last about two hours per session with an external battery pack.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is reality-pro-leak0001-1.jpg
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is reality-pro-leak0002-1.jpg
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is reality-pro-leak0003-1.jpg

More Reality Pro news:

9to5Mac's Take

Make of these images what you will. They could very well be legitimate components from the Reality Pro headset or at least one of many Reality Pro headset prototypes.

That being said, I find it hard to glean too much at all from images like these. A Twitter user also points out that there are some similarities between one of the parts shown in these images and the microphone array used in the HomePod smart speaker. It could be that Apple is sharing parts, or it could be that the source of these images got their wires crossed.

Either way, we’re closer than ever to the official launch of the Reality Pro headset, barring any additional delays. Apple’s WWDC 2023 event is likely to take place during the first half of June, and rumors are the headset will be showcased during this event.

