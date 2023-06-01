 Skip to main content

Apple rolling out iOS 16.6 beta 2 to developers ahead of first iOS 17 beta [U: Public Beta]

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jun 1 2023 - 10:16 am PT
Apple last week introduced the first beta of iOS 16.6 to developers. Now the company is rolling out iOS 16.6 beta 2, along with updates to macOS 13.5 beta, watchOS 9.6 beta, and tvOS 16.6 beta. Read on as we detail what to expect for these updates.

Update: Apple is now rolling out the same software updates to public beta users as well.

What’s new with iOS 16.6?

iOS 16.6 adds no new features to the system. That’s because Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 next week at WWDC 2023, so the company is probably focused on saving the new features for the next major update to its operating system. The same applies to macOS 13.5 beta and other software updates.

Developers with a device enrolled in the beta program can now download iOS 16.6 beta by going to Settings > General > Software Update. The build number is 20G5037d, while beta 1 is 20G5026e. A public beta should be made available very soon.

Here are the build numbers for all the other betas released today:

  • macOS Ventura 13.5 beta 1: 22G5027e
  • tvOS 16.6 beta 2: 20M5538d
  • watchOS 9.6 beta 2: 20U5538d

