iOS 16.5 now available: Here’s everything new

Following over a month of beta testing, iOS 16.5 is now available to the general public. This update includes changes to Apple News, the addition of a new “Pride Celebration” wallpaper, and more. Head below for the full release notes with details on bug fixes, new features, and more.

What’s new in iOS 16.5?

Here are Apple’s official release notes on iOS 16.5 new features and bug fixes. The build number for today’s update is 20F66.

A new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture

Sports tab in Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

Fixes an issue where Spotlight may become unresponsive

Addresses an issue where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content

Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

Earlier iOS 16.5 betas included the addition of a new Siri command for starting and stopping a screen recording. Apple removed this feature in subsequent iOS 16.5 betas, and it’s not included in the final version of the update.

iOS 16.5 will be the final major point-release update to iOS 16 before WWDC in June. This is where Apple will debut iOS 17 and release the first developer betas.

Apple is, however, expected to continue releasing updates to iOS 16 through the summer and likely even alongside iOS 17. iOS 16.6 is expected to enter beta testing soon.

You can update your iPhone by going to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. What are you most excited to try? Let us know in the comments.

