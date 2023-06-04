Last-minute WWDC 2023 rumors: iOS 17, watchOS 10, in-person event, more

WWDC 2023 is less than one day away, and the anticipation for Apple’s announcements is higher than ever. Ahead of the kickoff keynote on Monday morning, some last-minute rumors and tidbits have emerged. Head below for the latest on iOS 17, watchOS 10, the Apple Reality Pro headset, and more.

Reality Pro headset demos

One major question in the runup to WWDC has been whether or not Apple will offer demos of its new Reality Pro AR/VR headset. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is planning to do exactly that – and has built an entire structure inside Apple Park dedicated to housing those demos.

On Friday, Gurman reported on Apple’s plans to offer AR/VR headset demos at Apple Park this week. According to the report, headset demos will be available to “some attendees and media” in attendance at WWDC 2023. Apple is also planning to hold more demo opportunities throughout the rest of the year.

The headset demo area at Apple Park is located “at the basketball courts near its employee fitness center.” On Twitter, Gurman shared an overhead shot of Apple Park, in which you can see the demo structure itself:

WWDC 2023 in-person event details

As for the WWDC 2023 in-person event for developers and press, Gurman says that Apple will be holding the event in the same area of Apple Park as it did last year. This means developers, Swift Student Challenge Winners, and members of the press will watch from within the Apple Park ring.

Apple has reportedly slightly modified the setup to offer more shaded areas this year to prevent attendees from getting sunburnt. Still, the company is recommending that everyone wear sunscreen during the event. The Cupertino forecast calls for temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.

For context, here’s a look at what the setup was like last year:

Gurman also says that there will be a hands-on area inside Steve Jobs Theater following the keynote, which will also be open to developers.

watchOS 10 and iOS 17 tidbits

In addition to previous reporting on watchOS 10, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that the Apple Watch is set to gain a redesigned Weather app this year similar to the iPhone app. The Wallet app on iPhone will also reportedly add the ability to track credit card balances.

Finally, Gurman says that iOS 17 may change the “Hey Siri” trigger phrase to simply “Siri.” This is a feature that was first rumored as being in development last November.

And as if there was any doubt at all, @aaronp613 on Twitter has said that he already sees some iOS 17-related changes on the backend of Apple’s servers. He’s also spotted Safari 17 in those changes.

