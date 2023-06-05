Apple Vision Pro: US-only at launch, some eye prescriptions not supported, age requirement, AR hardware preview

Following the official announce of Vision Pro, Apple’s new mixed reality headset, we’re learning new details about availability, how corrective lenses will work, and more. These are new detail tidbits from Apple.

Launch

Vision Pro is coming early next year and will be priced from $3499. Apple says the headset will be sold exclusively from apple.com and Apple Stores in the United States.

Other countries, including the UK and more, should expect Vision Pro to be sold “later next year.”

Age requirement

At least on paper (legal), Vision Pro has an age requirement of 13 and older. While enforcing that is another story, we can expect Apple ID compatibility to be one way Apple will restrict usage by age.

Glasses

Somewhat frustratingly (but also probably for the best experience), Vision Pro requires magnetically attached corrective lenses from Zeiss for users who wear glasses – like me and Tim Cook.

Other headsets use physical spacers to accommodate glasses, but Vision Pro’s advanced eye tracking capabilities help drive visionOS. That probably means eye glass reflectivity is a deal breaker for Vision Pro, thus the less convenient solution.

Vision correct accessories are sold separately, Apple says, which should explain the $3499 starting from price. However, and this is a big but, Apple adds that “not all prescriptions are supported.”

What does this mean? We hope to find out!

AR preview

Finally, back to the good news. You can now view a hardware preview of Vision Pro through AR on your iPhone or iPad. While it’s not exactly a “hands-on demo” of the headset, it’s at least way more than we could see before the Apple event today!

you can find the AR demo using Safari on iPhone or iPad near the bottom of this page.