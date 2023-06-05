This is Apple Vision Pro, the mixed reality headset for spatial computing

Apple has officially unveiled Apple Vision Pro, it’s new augmented reality platform in the form of a mixed reality headset.

Apple calls this the first device you look through, not at.

The device blends digital content into the space around us, according to Apple.

The company calls this new technology spatial computing.

Vision Pro is driven by your eyes, hands, and voice. Tap your fingers to select, flick to scroll.

A design goal of Vision Pro is not being isolated. EyeSight displays your eyes and expressions through the outer display. While you’re in a fully immersed experience, it shows a different animation. If someone is nearby, they’re revealed through passthrough, and your eyes reappear.

Apple Vision Pro will be available early next year.

Vision Pro works with the Mac wirelessly. Mac peripherals also work with the headset.

FaceTime works with group calls and expands spatially. SharePlay lets you share apps that you view in large windows next to video tiles.

The headset is powered by an M2 chip with a custom media co-processor.

Vision Pro can capture spatial photos and videos. It can also simulate a dark theater in a bright room.

Editor’s note: Vision Pro is hard to write about. It’s like everything your Apple devices can do, but different. OK, back to the product…

We’re told No Man’s Sky will be on the headset. Those who have tried it for hours have said it is not heavy or hot.

Now Bob Iger says you can go to Disney World on the headset. Sports, concerts, under the ocean – all through VR.

Vision Pro is compatible with custom optical inserts that magnetically attach to the lenses, made by Zeiss, for those who wear glasses.

Battery life up to 2 hours with external battery, or all-day use – when plugged in. The display uses microLED, includes 23 million pixels across two panels (or more pixels than a 4K TV per eye.

That M2 chip we discusses earlier? It’s paired with a new R1 chip to create a dual-processor.

Vision Pro runs visionOS. The headset creates a digital avatar that looks human and realistic, not like a cartoonish Memoji.

As for apps, Microsoft and Zoom apps are already optimized for visionOS. Hundreds of thousands of iPad and Mac apps will automatically be available at launch.

Vision Pro has a new biometric security method as well: Optic ID. Like. Touch ID and Face ID, but for your eyes.

OKAY AND FINALLY THE PRICE: $3,499 AND IT COMES EARLY NEXT YEAR.

