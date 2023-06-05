Apple announces new Optic ID biometrics for user authentication on Apple Vision Pro headset

Apple announced a new biometrics system called Optic ID for Apple Vision Pro. It analyzes your iris to identify you, akin to how Face ID works for your whole face on iPhone.

This means the device can automatically unlock when you place the headset on your face.

Apple also reinforced that the Vision Pro system is privacy-first. Apps do not get access to your raw iris data. Apps also do not continuously know where the user is looking, nor can individual apps see your external surroundings.

The Apple Vision Pro headset will be available early next year, priced starting at $3499.