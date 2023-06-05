 Skip to main content

Apple announces new Optic ID biometrics for user authentication on Apple Vision Pro headset

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jun 5 2023 - 12:02 pm PT
26 Comments

Apple announced a new biometrics system called Optic ID for Apple Vision Pro. It analyzes your iris to identify you, akin to how Face ID works for your whole face on iPhone.

This means the device can automatically unlock when you place the headset on your face.

Apple also reinforced that the Vision Pro system is privacy-first. Apps do not get access to your raw iris data. Apps also do not continuously know where the user is looking, nor can individual apps see your external surroundings.

The Apple Vision Pro headset will be available early next year, priced starting at $3499.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.