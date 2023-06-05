 Skip to main content

macOS Sonoma brings new Lock Screen with aerial wallpapers, here’s how it works

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jun 5 2023 - 4:57 pm PT
macOS Sonoma brings new Lock Screen with aerial wallpapers, here's how it works

macOS Sonoma, or macOS 14, is the new version of the Mac operating system. It comes with multiple new features, such as desktop widgets, FaceTime and iMessage enhancements, web app support, and new tools for editing PDFs. But macOS Sonoma also has a new Lock Screen and aerial wallpapers. Read on as we detail how it works.

A first look at the new Lock Screen in macOS Sonoma

As announced by Apple at WWDC 2023, macOS Sonoma comes with new aerial screensavers similar to those already available in tvOS for Apple TV users. But on the Mac, they’re part of something bigger – a new, redesigned Lock Screen similar to the one on iPadOS.

The Mac has always had a Lock Screen that shows up when you wake up the computer or switch between users. However, most users may never have paid much attention to the macOS Lock Screen. But with macOS Sonoma, the Lock Screen has become more prominent. First, it looks exactly like the Lock Screen on the iPhone and iPad, which has the clock and date at the top of the screen.

The new version of macOS comes with multiple new wallpapers – yes, you read that right, wallpapers. More precisely, there are 22 new wallpapers available organized in the following categories: Landscape, Cityscape, Underwater, and Earth. But these wallpapers also work on the Lock Screen.

When you choose one of these wallpapers, it’s shown as a static image on the Desktop. But as soon as your Mac enters the Lock Screen, the wallpaper moves as an aerial screen saver. When you unlock the Mac, it smoothly stops moving and stays frozen in that frame. Here’s how Apple describes the new feature:

New slow-motion screen savers of breathtaking locations from around the world look beautiful on your large Mac display. When you log in, they seamlessly become your desktop wallpaper.

Here’s how to try the beta

Developers can now try out macOS Sonoma by enrolling their Mac in the Apple Developer Program. More details on how to get the beta update can be found on the Apple Developer website. Apple says that macOS Sonoma will be released for everyone this fall, while a public beta is expected to be released by July.

macOS Sonoma is compatible with Macs released in 2018 and later.

