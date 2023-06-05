Mac Studio gets its first hardware update with M2 Max and the new M2 Ultra chip

Although WWDC is mainly a software-focused event, this year’s conference was packed with new hardware. During the opening keynote, Apple announced the second generation Mac Studio, its desktop computer aimed at professional users. In its first hardware update ever, Mac Studio is now available with the M2 Max chip and the new M2 Ultra chip.

The new Mac Studio with M2 Max and M2 Ultra

The first generation Mac Studio was introduced in 2021 as an alternative to the Mac Pro, which is still based on Intel processors instead of Apple Silicon chips. While the first model runs on the M1 Max and M1 Ultra chips, Apple is now bringing the existing M2 Max and a new, more powerful M2 Ultra to Mac Studio.

While M2 Max has a 12-core CPU and 30-core GPU with support for up to 96 GB of RAM, M2 Ultra doubles all of those specs. The new chip has a 24-core CPU, 60-core GPU, and up to 192GB of RAM. A higher-end version of the M2 Ultra is available with a 76-core GPU.

The new Mac Studio is targeted at professional users who work with demanding tasks such as video editing and 3D rendering.

Featuring a wide array of connectivity within easy reach for pros, the new Mac Studio now has higher-bandwidth HDMI, enabling up to 8K resolution and 240Hz frame rates. With M2 Ultra, Mac Studio supports up to six Pro Display XDRs — driving over 100 million pixels — allowing for a vast amount of screen real estate for pro workflows. Additionally, it now features advanced built-in wireless technologies. Wi-Fi 6E delivers download speeds that are up to twice as fast as the previous generation, while Bluetooth 5.3 allows users to connect to the latest Bluetooth accessories. On the back, Mac Studio includes four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10Gb Ethernet port, an enhanced HDMI port, and two USB-A ports. It also conveniently has two USB-C ports and an SD card slot on the front to easily import photos and video.

Prices and availability

Prices for the second generation Mac Studio start at $1,999. You can find more details about price and availability on Apple’s website.