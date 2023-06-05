Here are the winners of the 2023 Apple Design Awards

Every year, Apple nominates multiple apps available in the App Store to compete for the Apple Design Awards at WWDC. Following the keynote this morning, the company has now announced the winners of the 2023 Apple Design Awards, “celebrating 12 best-in-class apps and games.”

2023 Apple Design Awards winners

According to the company, six different categories recognize one app and game each for inclusivity, delight and fun, interaction, social impact, visuals and graphics, and innovation. The winners were chosen from 36 finalists, all of which “demonstrate outstanding technical achievement.”

“Apps and games are integral to how we live, work, and play. At Apple, we love to recognize outstanding developers whose apps reflect incredible creativity and design excellence,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “We want to celebrate each of this year’s Apple Design Award winners for crafting thoughtful app experiences and compelling gameplay, empowering and entertaining users everywhere.”

You can check the winners below:

To learn more about the Apple Design Award winners and finalists, check out the Apple Developer website or the Apple Developer app.

