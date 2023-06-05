 Skip to main content

Apple will make dev kits available to help developers build and test apps for Vision Pro headset

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jun 5 2023 - 3:32 pm PT
Apple unveiled the Apple Vision Pro headset today at WWDC in part to reinforce the developer story behind it; the company wants a vibrant app ecosystem to emerge for this new spatial computing platform, even if the first iteration of the headset will not be a mass consumer hit.

To help developers build and test their apps for visionOS, Apple has announced several initiatives. This includes hands-on labs and availability of Apple Vision Pro dev kits.

Firstly, Xcode will include a software simulator of visionOS that developers can use to start making Apple Vision Pro apps. The visionOS SDK is not available in the first Xcode seed, but is promised to be coming later this month.

However, obviously, Apple Vision Pro hardware is such a departure from Apple’s current platforms that more support is needed to ensure a good app experience for customers. Apple has announced three main ways it will help developers test apps before the Vision Pro hardware goes on sale.

Firstly, developers can request Apple Vision Pro compatibility evaluations with App Review. iPad or iPhone apps can be submitted for evaluation and Apple will write a report on whether the app worked, and make suggestions about any necessary modifications.

Moreover, Apple will be hosting in-person developer labs where developers will be able to get hands-on time with the hardware in a controlled environment. Apple will be running labs around the world in Cupertino, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo.

Finally, Apple has announced that it will make Apple Vision Pro developer kits available. Developers will be able to apply to register to be chosen to receive a developer kit. More details about the program will be announced in the coming weeks.

