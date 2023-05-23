 Skip to main content

Apple Design Award finalists announced ahead of WWDC 2023

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 23 2023 - 9:29 am PT
We’re under two weeks away from WWDC 2023 and the Apple Design Award finalists have been officially announced. Apple has nominated over 30 apps across six categories ranging from inclusivity to delight and fun, visuals and graphics to social impact. Here’s the full list of finalists.

Apple revealed the finalists on its Developer website this morning with a reminder about what the awards stand for:

The Apple Design Awards honor excellence in innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement in app and game design.

Let’s jump in, here are the finalists across the six different categories, big congrats to all!

Inclusivity

Finalists in this category provide a great experience for all by supporting people from a diversity of backgrounds, abilities, and languages.

Delight and Fun

Finalists in this category provide memorable, engaging, and satisfying experiences that are enhanced by Apple technologies.

Interaction

Finalists in this category deliver intuitive interfaces and effortless controls that are perfectly tailored to their platform.

Social Impact

Finalists in this category improve lives in a meaningful way and shine a light on crucial issues.

Visual and Graphics

Finalists in this category feature stunning imagery, skillfully drawn interfaces, and high-quality animations that lend to a distinctive and cohesive theme.

Innovation

Finalists in this category provide a state-of-the-art experience through novel use of Apple technologies that set them apart in their genre.

