WWDC 2023 News Hub and Blog: Live from Apple Park

Today’s the day! WWDC 2023 is officially set to kick off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with Apple’s keynote special event. 9to5Mac is on the ground at Apple Park for the big day, and we’ll have full details on iOS 17, the Reality Pro headset, and everything else Apple announces today.

Head below to keep up with all of the latest news via our news hub and live blog.

WWDC 2023 schedule

Here’s the breakdown of the schedule for WWDC today:

WWDC Keynote : June 5, 10 a.m. PDT

: June 5, 10 a.m. PDT Platforms State of the Union : June 5, 2 p.m. PDT

: June 5, 2 p.m. PDT Apple Design Awards: June 5, 5 p.m. PDT

How to watch WWDC 2023

If you’d like to tune in to stream WWDC 2023 from home, Apple has you covered. You can watch the event via Apple’s website, YouTube, the Apple TV app, and more.

News hub and live blog

Apple is using the iconic rainbow-colored stage as the center point for the keynote, just like last year.

We’re expecting Apple’s in-person event for WWDC 2023 to be quite similar to last year’s. We’ll be watching the keynote video from inside the Apple Park ring along with developers and Swift Student Challenge winners.

We arrived in Cupertino on Saturday, and there’s been a buzz in the air the entire time. There were big crowds full of eager Apple developers, employees, and fans at the Apple Park Visitor Center all weekend.

Ming-Chi Kuo adjusts Apple mixed reality headset shipment forecast ahead of today’s event

Apple adds Wallet to Business Register site ahead of iOS 17 announcement

And we’re here! Just over an hour before the keynote kicks off.