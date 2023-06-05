 Skip to main content

Apple announces new Mac Pro powered by M2 Ultra: PCI expansion, $6999 starting price

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jun 5 2023 - 10:15 am PT
Apple today announced the new Mac Pro with Apple Silicon, powered by the brand new M2 Ultra chip. The chassis design of the machine appears to be the same as the 2019 Intel Mac Pro.

The Mac Pro features eight Thunderbolt ports and six PCI slots for modular expansion. The base model config Mac Pro starts at $6999.

Mac Pro with M2 Ultra features a 24-core CPU, up to 76-core GPU and 192 GB RAM. It also features two HDMI ports, dual 10-gigabit Ethernet, and a 32-core Neural Engine for machine learning tasks.

It also features the latest wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The new Mac Pro goes up for order today, and will start shipping next week. The launch of the M2 Ultra Mac Pro finally completes the Apple Silicon transition.

