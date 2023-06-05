Apple unveils 15-inch MacBook Air, available to order today for $1299

At WWDC 2023 today, Apple officially unveiled its long-rumored 15-inch MacBook Air. Apple touts that it’s the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop. It’s powered by the same M2 chip as the 13-inch MacBook and offers 18 hours of battery life.

Apple says that the MacBook Air is the world’s best-selling laptop and the 15-inch MacBook Air will further extend that lead. It features a MagSafe connector for charging, two Thunderbolt ports, and a headphone jack.

More specifically, the new MacBook Air features a 15.3-inch screen with 5mm bezels. It also features a 1080p camera and six speakers, plus 18 hours of battery life. Apple says it’s 40% thinner and half a pound lighter than the average 15-inch PC.

The 15-inch MacBook Air will be available to order today for $1299. The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air’s price will drop to $1199. The M1 MacBook Air will remain in the lineup at $999.

The 15-inch MacBook Air will start arriving to customers next week. It’s avialable in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray.