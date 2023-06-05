Apple adds Wallet to Business Register site ahead of iOS 17 announcement

iOS 17 will reportedly include an update to the Wallet app on iPhone. Now there’s public evidence that the change is indeed coming in a couple hours.

According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, Apple is opening up its Wallet app to other credit card companies in iOS 17. The goal is to give other credit cards with Apple Pay the similar privileges as the Apple Card, which includes the ability to see credit card balances from within the Wallet app.

Now Apple has added Wallet as a category on its Apple Business Register site for the first time. The webpage previously only included Messages, Health, and Maps.

This probably means that credit card companies will be able to prepare to integrate card balances with the Wallet app soon.

While iOS 17 is being shown off for the first time today, the final release will likely become public in September. Opening up registration after WWDC means credit card companies can do all the necessary work on Wallet app integration before iOS 17 officially launches.

