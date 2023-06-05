Ming-Chi Kuo adjusts Apple mixed reality headset shipment forecast ahead of today’s event

Apple is poised to unveil an all-new product category with its mixed reality headset in just a few short hours. Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared a last minute forecast update on what to expect for shipments this year.

While everyone believes Apple will preview its mixed reality headset at its event today, the best consensus for the release date has been later this year or early next year.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has been active in reporting on details of the headset based on supply chain movement, is adjusting his prediction for when he expects the headset to ship in mass.

According to the analyst, Apple’s XR headset will ship in bulk no sooner than the end of the fourth quarter of this year, which likely means the December timeframe, but his forecast doesn’t rule out the possibility for the launch missing the holiday quarter entirely.

Kuo previously forecasted mass shipments as soon as the third quarter of this year. If the headset doesn’t ship this year, he believes it’s possible we will see an early 2024 release.

Of course, the analyst publishes these predictions in part to inform investors on what to expect. On that front, Kuo advises investors not to focus on unit shipments, but instead on the announcement’s impact on consumer attitude toward the product.

Shipments in 2023 are likely to be lower than the market consensus. However, the focus for investors now is not on shipments but on whether the new product announcement will convince people that Apple’s AR/MR headset device is the next star in consumer electronics.

Adding to Kuo’s predictions, this is what the analyst shared overnight:

近期與投資人討論2023 WWDC的重點：



1. 若Apple AR/MR頭戴裝置發布成功，將對3D交互設計與3D電腦圖像帶來巨大影響 (猶如ChatGPT對AI/AIGC)。



2. 長期而言，Apple AR/MR頭戴裝置的成功關鍵因素在於能否與AI/AIGC高度整合。



3. 投資人近期對Apple何時推出類似ChatGPT服務的關注度，高於Apple… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 4, 2023

We’re now just two hours away from the Apple event kick off, and hopefully we’ll know much more about the headset on the other side. Stay tuned! 9to5Mac is on the ground at the event and will bring first-hand coverage of whatever gets shown off.