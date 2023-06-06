 Skip to main content

1Password passkey support for the web launches in public beta on the Mac

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jun 6 2023 - 8:53 pm PT
More pieces are coming into place for the gradual transition from passwords to passkeys. Apple already supports passkeys with iCloud Keychain, and now 1Password is launching support on the web for its browser extensions.

1Password passkey support for the web dropped today in the form of public beta versions of its extension for Safari, Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Brave. 1Password already added passkey support to its apps for the Mac, iOS, and other platforms. Browser extension support makes using passkeys in 1Password as seamless as iCloud Keychain on the Mac.

Through its Watchtower feature, 1Password will also notify users when websites they use have been updated to support passkey. That feature is currently live in the latest 1Password beta apps.

1Password has been working on full passkey support since it was first announced by the FIDO Alliance which includes Apple. The company has also been instrumental in helping websites adopt the more secure authentication standard with its Passage developer tool.

In a major sign of progress, Google launched support for logging in to accounts with passkey earlier this month. 1Password users can access the public beta for the browser extension with passkey support here.

1Password

Passkeys

