These are the macOS Sonoma features that aren’t available to Intel Macs

At WWDC 2023 yesterday, Apple unveiled macOS Sonoma, its latest operating system coming to Mac users later this year. The update is full of new features, but as we’ve come to expect over several years, some of those features are limited to Macs with Apple Silicon inside…

Here’s a rundown of the new features in macOS Sonoma that are only available to Apple Silicon users, not users with an Intel-powered Mac.

Presenter Overlay : Keeps you part of the conversation when sharing your screen. Choose from two overlays, large and small. The large overlay keeps the spotlight on you, with your screen framed next to you on a separate layer. You can move, walk, and talk in front of your content.

: Keeps you part of the conversation when sharing your screen. Choose from two overlays, large and small. The large overlay keeps the spotlight on you, with your screen framed next to you on a separate layer. You can move, walk, and talk in front of your content. React with your hands : Add a reaction that fills the camera frame with fun 3D augmented reality effects like hearts, confetti, fireworks, and more. And you can share a reaction with just a hand gesture. Available when using the built-in camera on Mac computers with Apple silicon, or any Mac when using Continuity Camera with iPhone 12 and later.

: Add a reaction that fills the camera frame with fun 3D augmented reality effects like hearts, confetti, fireworks, and more. And you can share a reaction with just a hand gesture. Game Mode automatically gives games top priority on the CPU and GPU of your Mac, lowering usage for background tasks. And it dramatically reduces latency with wireless accessories, like AirPods and your favorite controllers, for responsiveness you can feel. Available on Mac computers with Apple silicon. Compatible game controllers work with selected games and are sold separately.

automatically gives games top priority on the CPU and GPU of your Mac, lowering usage for background tasks. And it dramatically reduces latency with wireless accessories, like AirPods and your favorite controllers, for responsiveness you can feel. Siri : Siri now works when you just say “Siri” as well as “Hey Siri.” Available in English (Australia, Canada, Great Britain, U.S.) on Mac computers with Apple silicon and on AirPods Pro (2nd generation).

: Siri now works when you just say “Siri” as well as “Hey Siri.”

macOS Sonoma, which will be available to the general public later this fall, supports a handful of Intel-powered Macs. You can find the full list of compatible devices here.