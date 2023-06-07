Apple announces first official design kit for Figma with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 resources

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference marches onward this week, and today, the company has a nice treat for designers. Apple has officially joined the Figma community and released its own design kit with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 resources.

Apple highlights some key components of its just-launched Figma design kit for iOS 17 and iPadOS 17:

Comprehensive set of components, from Alerts to Widgets and everything in between

Home Screen and Lock Screen widget templates

Notification design templates

Templates for tabbed apps, parent / child apps, split views, and sheets

Full dynamic type chart with accessibility sizes

Built in iOS system colors, materials, text styles and vibrancy effects

The company says to expect even more resources in the coming weeks and months as macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, tvOS 17, and visionOS libraries are added.

Starting long before Apple officially embraced the community, Figma has been used and loved by designers who create for Apple’s platforms. The official design kit from Apple will be an invaluable tool for designers going forward. Designers using Figma will no longer need to recreate assets on their own.

Figma also showed care for the iPad recently with the launch of its FigJam software for iPadOS. The company is also developing a more capable version of its primary iPad app as well.

Later this month, Figma is hosting its annual Config conference in San Francisco. The two-day event runs June 21-22 and includes a free virtual component for remote attendance.

Well, it's finally, finally happened. We've just shipped an Apple Design Resources design kit for Figma. iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 with more coming soon on @figma: https://t.co/ozMdUYJq5N pic.twitter.com/ydavcZldhg — Mike Stern (@themikestern) June 7, 2023