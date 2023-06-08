 Skip to main content

9to5Mac Happy Hour 437: iOS 17, watchOS 10, 15-inch MacBook Air, and more WWDC impressions

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jun 8 2023 - 7:23 pm PT
9to5mac happy hour

Benjamin and Zac break down the WWDC keynote with their impressions to all the announcements from the 15-inch MacBook Air to iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10 and all of Apple’s software platform updates. Thoughts on Apple Vision Pro will come in next week’s episode.

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @bzamayo@mastodon.social

