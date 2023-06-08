9to5Mac Happy Hour 437: iOS 17, watchOS 10, 15-inch MacBook Air, and more WWDC impressions

Benjamin and Zac break down the WWDC keynote with their impressions to all the announcements from the 15-inch MacBook Air to iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10 and all of Apple’s software platform updates. Thoughts on Apple Vision Pro will come in next week’s episode.

Sponsored by CleanMyMac: Check out CleanMyMac X the an all-in-one Mac maintenance tool. Run CleanMyMac X to gear up your Mac for the groundbreaking additions announced at this year’s WWDC. Get 5% off.

Sponsored by Mosyle: Mosyle is the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing businesses to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @bzamayo@mastodon.social

Read More