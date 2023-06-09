AirTags fall to $25 each in Friday’s best deals, Beats Fit Pro $160, Twelve South MagSafe gear, more

All of today’s best discounts are now live heading into the weekend, with the best price of the year dropping AirTags down to $25. That’s joined by all nine Beats Fit Pro colors landing at $160 to go alongside this 3-in-1 MagSafe stand from Twelve South at its $75 low. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score a single Apple AirTag with AR precision finding at $25

Amazon is now offering the best price of the year on a single AirTag. The item finders have been on sale a few times when you bundle four of the trackers together, but now you can save on just a single one. Dropping down to $25, Amazon is taking $4 off the usual $29 price tag. This is only the second time this year that pricing has fallen this low, matching the best price of 2023 in the process. The last time it sold for less was over Black Friday of last year, and today’s offer is the third-best price to date at within $3 of the low.

Apple’s first take on the Bluetooth locators arrived last summer with the notable inclusion of a U1 chip. Backed by precision finding and an augmented reality interface, these AirTags help you keep tabs on everything from keys to bags, luggage, and more. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Beats Fit Pro come in nine different colors at $160

Just revealed at the earlier in the year, Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the all-new styles of Beats Fit Pro. These new earbuds just launched with a $200 price tag back in February, but are now marked down to $160 across all three of the new designs including Volt Yellow, Coral Pink, and Tidal Blue. That $40 in savings delivers the first chance to save and a new all-time low on this specific colorway. It is the third-best price to date across the board, for comparison. Several other styles are also getting in on the savings today, too. The original styles also land at $160, but are within $10 of the Amazon low.

Despite just seeing the slick new Studio Buds+ hit the scene, Beats Fit Pro very much still are the latest flagship releases from the company. Just refreshed earlier this spring with some new designs, you can now bring home the fitness-ready listening experience in a wider range of styles that all come backed by IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. True wireless builds in tow, these are a particular highlight for those in the Apple ecosystem thanks to the onboard H1 chip, which enables features like Hey Siri support and fast pairing. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review.

Twelve South’s HiRise 3 provides a home for iPhone 14, Apple Watch, and AirPods

If the 15W MagSafe chargers we’ve been tracking on sale lately are still a bit too expensive, today Amazon is offering a chance to save on the recently-released Twelve South HiRise 3. This 3-in-1 charging stand normally sells for $100, but has since been marked down to $75. That’s a new Amazon all-time low and the best price of the year at $25 off. It’s the lowest we’ve seen since last fall when it was just a few cents less, too.

Designed to accomodate your entire Apple kit, Twelve South’s new 3-in-1 charging stand is centered around MagSafe tech with a 7.5W pad resting on an elevated stand. Right behind the main iPhone 14 charger is a place to rest your new Apple Watch Series 8, all of which sits above a 5W Qi pad on the base for topping off AirPods and the like. I personally found it to be one of my favorite MagSafe chargers yet despite the 7.5W output, which you can read about in my hands-on review.

Anker’s new Nano 3 30W GaN charger and Bio Lightning cable hit $26.50

Anker’s official Amazon storefront today is offering a bundle on two of its newest charging accessories. Right now, you can score the Anker Nano 3 GaN charger for $26 with a bundled Bio-Based Lightning Cable. Delivering 30% in savings from the usual $38 going rate, this is only the second discount yet on the bundle. It matches the all-time low set back in April for only the second time, too.

Anker’s new GaN charger arrives as the Nano 3, which comes in one of five colorways. Launching right beside the iPhone 14 series last fall, the power adapter has some matching designs that can dish out 30W of power to Apple’s latest devices and plenty of other gadgets over the single USB-C port. It sports a folding plug design for easily stowing away in your everyday carry, and packs other features like Anker’s ActiveShield tech to defend against overheating while maxing out its charging capacity on MacBooks and more. We previously took a hands-on look in a Tested with 9to5Toys review, which further explores what to expect.

