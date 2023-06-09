Poll: Are you planning to buy Apple Vision Pro?

Wow, what a week. We knew Apple’s mixed reality headset was bound to be revealed on Monday, but Vision Pro and visionOS still made a boom at the WWDC keynote. Now that we know what Vision Pro can do and how much it will cost, do you plan on buying it when it launches in early 2024?

We covered the launch of Vision Pro on Monday, and frankly, it didn’t take long for it to become hard to describe. Fortunately, we also had one of the very first hands-on experiences with Vision Pro as soon as the event wrapped.

If you missed it, Apple calls its mixed reality headset a “revolutionary spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world, while allowing users to stay present and connected to others.”

OK, but what does it do? This is the pitch from Apple:

Vision Pro creates an infinite canvas for apps that scales beyond the boundaries of a traditional display and introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible — a user’s eyes, hands, and voice. Featuring visionOS, the world’s first spatial operating system, Vision Pro lets users interact with digital content in a way that feels like it is physically present in their space. The breakthrough design of Vision Pro features an ultra-high-resolution display system that packs 23 million pixels across two displays, and custom Apple silicon in a unique dual-chip design to ensure every experience feels like it’s taking place in front of the user’s eyes in real time.

Basically, we’ll all replace our Macs with Vision Pro and stop going to theaters and concerts so we can be entertained from anywhere with a screen as large as you make it. Well, if you can squeeze Vision Pro in your budget, that is. Apple says customers in the United States will get the first shot at owning Vision Pro early next year for the low-low price of just $3,499 – tax and correctional lenses not included.

On the one hand, yikes! But at the same time, Vision Pro is a whole new product category for Apple that early adopters like us will do anything to experience. What about you? Does what we know so far move the needle on your plans to jump into visionOS and see the world in a whole new way?

Let us know what you’re thinking so far, and catch up on our Vision Pro discussion recorded on Monday evening from Apple Park.