Apple last year announced a discreet but important change when it comes to the structure of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, as both phones have a removable glass back, which has made repairs easier and cheaper. This year, Apple has done the same with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which also have a removable glass back.

iPhone 15 Pro back glass repair

iPhone 15 Pro is made of a new titanium structure that is stronger yet lighter than stainless steel. During the presentation of the new iPhones, Apple pointed out that repairing an iPhone 15 Pro has become easier due to a “new internal chassis architecture” that allows the back glass to be “easily replaced.”

And luckily for customers, this change is also reflected in the price of official repairs. On its support website, Apple confirms that replacing the back glass of an iPhone 15 Pro will cost less than the same repair on previous iPhone Pro models.

For the iPhone 15 Pro, the repair of damaged back glass costs $169. For the 15 Pro Max, the repair costs $199. These are the same prices charged to replace the back glass of the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 15, and 15 Plus – since all these models also have a removable glass back. The repair price for other iPhones is considerably higher, as you can see below:

iPhone 14 back glass: $169

iPhone 14 Plus back glass: $199

$199 iPhone 14 Pro back glass: $499

iPhone 14 Pro Max back glass: $549

iPhone 15 back glass: $169

iPhone 15 Plus back glass: $199

iPhone 15 Pro back glass: $169

iPhone 15 Pro Max back glass: $199

Of course, those who have purchased an AppleCare+ plan for their iPhone will only pay $29 to replace the back glass if necessary.

Apple recently decided to support the Right to Repair Act bill in California, which ensures that manufacturers will provide parts and tools necessary for customers and third-party repair providers to fix products. Making devices more repairable is certainly a huge step forward.

Replacing the Apple Watch battery is now more expensive

On the other hand, repairing an Apple Watch just got more expensive. Following the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, the company has increased the price of battery replacements for its smartwatches. Whereas previously getting a new battery for an Apple Watch cost $79, it now costs $99.

You can find more details about repairs on the Apple Support website.