Apple just revealed the new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C last week and the first discount has already arrived. Now landing at $49 off, the new earbuds are down to $200 and joined by the same first price cuts on Apple’s new iPhone 15 cases. Keeping up that momentum, there’s also an all-time low on the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at $999. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C already on sale at $200

Apple’s all-new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are already on sale. Slated to begin shipping on Friday, you can lock-in a pre-order for the new true wireless earbuds at $199.99 shipped courtesy of Best Buy. That’s $49 off the usual $250 price tag, and landing at within $1 of the sale price of the Lightning-enabled pair. With the embargo just lifting this morning on the refreshed pair of flagship earbuds from Apple, it’s only fitting we’d see a discount on the new USB-C buds.

Even though USB-C is now found on the charging case to go alongside MagSafe support, it really is the software features rolling out today that make AirPods Pro 2 the best earbuds yet from Apple. Now outfitted with Adaptive Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings, the AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects you’re talking to someone.

The earbuds also deliver all of the same features as the original pair, as the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with USB-C, Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop.

Apple’s official iPhone 15 cases see first discounts

We’re now tracking the first batch of discounts across Apple’s just-released iPhone 15 series cases. While there has hardly been a short supply of covers from third-party brands up for grabs since the Wonderlust keynote last week, the in-house solutions from Apple are still some of the more beloved covers out there. And now, you can save! Amazon is marking down all of the different styles starting at $47, including silicone and clear covers, as well as those slick new FineWoven designs for all four of the new iPhone 15 models. We break down the savings right here.

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro returns to all-time low

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. Now dropping the Wi-Fi 128GB model down to $999 in Space Gray, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings from the usual $1,099 price tag. It’s been months since we’ve seen a discount close to this, with May’s mention landing at $1 more. Today’s offer matches the Amazon all-time low, too.

Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience comes powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor, with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display being complemented by ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature you can read all about over in our coverage.

