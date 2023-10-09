A new all-time low is taking $250 off Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It’s headlining all of today’s best deals at $1,049 and is joined by a return to the all-time low on Apple’s all-new USB-C AirPods Pro 2 at $200. But there really is no beating the value offered by Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air at just $650. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air starts at new $1,049 all-time low

The best price yet has arrived on Apple’s new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. Now available via Amazon, you can bring home the recent addition to the MacBook lineup for $1,049 shipped in all four colors of the 256GB capacity. This is down from the usual $1,299 price tag that it launched with earlier this year, delivering $250 in savings along the way. It’s an extra $50 below our previous mention from over a month ago, too. The savings also carry over to the 512GB configuration at $1,249, which is $250 off its usual $1,499 going rate. We’ve seen this price just once before, as today’s markdown arrives at a return of the all-time low. These are the Prime Big Deal Day prices, too.

The shiny new addition to the macOS roster arrives as the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It takes everything that has made the 13-inch counterpart one of the most loved machines ever from Apple and sizes it up to a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio with notched webcam. It’s still a compact build that is as slim as they come while still sporting Apple Silicon performance and 18-hour battery life. We further breakdown the experience in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today.

Apple’s all-new USB-C AirPods Pro 2 return to all-time low

Setting the pace for all of the other deals slated to go live this week during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, the retailer now offers the new USB-C AirPods Pro 2 for $200. These are down from the usual $249 going rate and marking only the second discount we’ve seen. Having just launched last month, this is also a match of the all-time low at $49 off. With these being under a month old, today’s offer is as rare as they come for an all-new release from Apple. The discount is also matched at Best Buy, too. We break down exactly what’s new with the updated pair over in our coverage.

Even though USB-C is now found on the charging case to go alongside MagSafe support, it really is the software features rolling out today that make AirPods Pro 2 the best earbuds yet from Apple. Now outfitted with Adaptive Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings, the AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects you’re talking to someone.

Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air is the best value around

Amazon is now offering the second-best price ever on Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air. Dropping to within $1 of the all-time low, the $749.99 shipped sale price right now takes $249 off the usual $999 price tag. This is the best we’ve seen since back on Prime Day where it dropped just a tad lower. Those who don’t mind going the refurbished route can save even more over at Woot, with a Grade A renewed M1 MacBook Air now clocking in at $649.99. That’s an extra $100 off a MacBook which is said to be like-new, with a 90-day warranty in tow. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

