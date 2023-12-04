A man in Washington, D.C. last month was the victim of an armed robbery in which the thieves stole “everything he had in his pockets,” including his car keys and smartphone. The one bit of good news? It was an Android phone, and the thieves wanted nothing to do with it.

As reported by ABC7, the Washington, D.C. couple asked not to be identified for the story. The wife explained that she had just finished working “into the early morning hours” and her husband “insisted he meet her outside of their apartment” to park the car for her.

When he parked the car and started walking back to the apartment, “two masked gentlemen” approached him and were armed with guns. “They robbed him, took everything he had in his pockets, took the keys to my truck, and got in and pulled off,” the woman recounted.

But before driving off, the thieves took a look at the phone they had just stolen and promptly handed it back to the husband.

“They basically looked at that phone and were like ‘Oh, that’s an Android? We don’t want this. I thought it was an iPhone,'” the wife said.

Still, even though her husband may have gotten his phone back, the woman says that the event “turned her life upside-down.”

9to5Mac’s Take

I guess this is reason enough to carry around a burner Android phone.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.