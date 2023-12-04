 Skip to main content

Thieves return stolen Android phone after realizing it’s not an iPhone: ‘We don’t want this’

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Dec 4 2023 - 6:40 pm PT
1 Comment
Switch to Android app installed on an iPhone

A man in Washington, D.C. last month was the victim of an armed robbery in which the thieves stole “everything he had in his pockets,” including his car keys and smartphone. The one bit of good news? It was an Android phone, and the thieves wanted nothing to do with it.

As reported by ABC7, the Washington, D.C. couple asked not to be identified for the story. The wife explained that she had just finished working “into the early morning hours” and her husband “insisted he meet her outside of their apartment” to park the car for her.

When he parked the car and started walking back to the apartment, “two masked gentlemen” approached him and were armed with guns. “They robbed him, took everything he had in his pockets, took the keys to my truck, and got in and pulled off,” the woman recounted.

But before driving off, the thieves took a look at the phone they had just stolen and promptly handed it back to the husband.

“They basically looked at that phone and were like ‘Oh, that’s an Android? We don’t want this. I thought it was an iPhone,'” the wife said.

Still, even though her husband may have gotten his phone back, the woman says that the event “turned her life upside-down.”

9to5Mac’s Take

I guess this is reason enough to carry around a burner Android phone.

Follow ChanceThreadsTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
Android

Android

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com