Star-studded drama Palm Royale now streaming on Apple TV+

Apple’s latest star-studded drama series, Palm Royale, is now streaming on Apple TV+. Featuring Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Carol Burnett, Ricky Martin and many more names, the series basks in 1960’s Palm Beach, as we see Maxine Simmons (Wiig’s character) attempt to break into the exclusive Palm Royale club.

Set in 1969, Palm Royal features lush production design and era visuals. No expense has been spared on the cast list with Kirsten Wiig accompanied by Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, and many more high-profile actors. Special guest appearances include Carol Burnett and Burce Dern.

Loosely based on the novel Mr & Mrs American Pie, the series is a look at how far people will go to escape their social class, and how much of their morals and dignity they might give up to achieve that.

The series is streaming now with its first three episodes; the remainder of the season rolls out weekly every Wednesday. All ten episodes of the season will have aired by May 8, so you can wait until then if you want to binge it in one go.

You can watch Palm Royale with an Apple TV+ subscription. Watch through the TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, PlayStation, Xbox, Amazon Fire Stick and other platforms, or watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.