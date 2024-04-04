Apple has just announced that it will release its earnings report for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 on Thursday, May 2. As usual, the company will release its Q2 2024 earnings report and then hold a conference call with investors and analysts to provide more detail.

Apple to announce Q2 2024 results next month

Apple’s Q2 2024 covers the months of January, February, and March. Last quarter, Apple reported $119.58 billion in revenue during the three-month period.

Other numbers from Apple’s quarterly results:

EPS $2.18 (vs $2.10 expected)

iPhone revenue $69.70B (vs $67.96B expected)

Services revenue $23.12B (vs $23.31B expected)

Mac revenue $7.78B (vs $7.80B expected

iPad revenue $7.02B (vs $7.31B expected)

Wearables, Home & Accessories revenue: $11.95B (vs $11.39B expected)

Q1 2024 was the first quarter to fully include sales for the iPhone 15 line, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and USB-C AirPods Pro 2. It also included sales of the M3 iMac and 14-inch MacBook Pro as well as the M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pros. Q2, on the other hand, will be the first to include sales of the Apple Vision Pro.

Apple didn’t provide official guidance for Q2 2024. The company’s fiscal second-quarter earnings announcement comes ahead of WWDC 2024 during which the company is expected to unveil iOS 18 with a big focus on AI-based features.

The call will be held at 2:00 p.m. PDT/5:00 p.m. EDT, with Apple releasing its full earnings report 30 minutes before that. The call will include a question-and-answer section with Apple CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri.

More details about Apple’s fiscal results can be found on the company’s official website.