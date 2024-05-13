Today at OpenAI’s spring update keynote, the company announced that ChatGPT would soon become more easily accessible thanks to a brand new desktop app launching on the Mac.

New Mac app makes ChatGPT more accessible for users

Apple and OpenAI were recently rumored to be striking a partnership ahead of WWDC. This partnership would bring ChatGPT to iOS 18 as a built-in, system-integrated chatbot option.

Ahead of that partnership, OpenAI has announced its own first-party ChatGPT app coming to the Mac. The app is designed to make ChatGPT more easily accessible and perpetually available for users. A very brief preview of the app was shown during the presentation, but more details were shared in a press release.

For both free and paid users, we’re also launching a new ChatGPT desktop app for macOS that is designed to integrate seamlessly into anything you’re doing on your computer. With a simple keyboard shortcut (Option + Space), you can instantly ask ChatGPT a question. You can also take and discuss screenshots directly in the app. You can now have voice conversations with ChatGPT directly from your computer, starting with Voice Mode that has been available in ChatGPT at launch, with GPT-4o’s new audio and video capabilities coming in the future. Whether you want to brainstorm a new idea for your company, prepare for an interview or have a topic you’d like to discuss, tap the headphone icon in the bottom right corner of the desktop app to start a voice conversation.

ChatGPT for Mac is rolling out today to Plus users, and will come to all free GPT users in the weeks ahead. A Windows app is also planned for later this year.

9to5Mac’s Take

It’s always great to have a new first-party Mac app debut. I always prefer a native app experience over using a web app, and that will be no different with ChatGPT.

Previously, Mac users were limited to using ChatGPT via the web client or a third-party app. For almost a year OpenAI has offered an iPhone app for ChatGPT, but it was unknown whether the AI-powered service would ever receive a dedicated app for the Mac. It’s great to see that change today ahead of hopefully more OpenAI-related Apple news in the weeks ahead.