M2 iPad Air vs iPad 10 compare

Alongside the new M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air, the iPad 10 remains in the lineup as the entry-level tablet from Apple with a lower price. Here’s a look at what’s the same and different when considering the M2 iPad Air vs iPad 10.

The M1 iPad Air blurred the line between the more affordable iPads and the Pro models. Now the M2 iPad Air is here with upgrades that the M2 iPad Pro used to claim as exclusives.

However, the iPad 10 with Apple’s modern slim-bezel design and a price below the iPad Air with many of the same features remains in the lineup and it’s seen a price drop.

We’ve got detailed comparisons on all of the new iPads. Read on below for an in-depth look at what you get with the M2 iPad Air vs iPad 10.

Table of contents

M2 iPad Air vs iPad 10

Performance

M2 iPad Air vs iPad 10 performance
image via Apple

The 2024 iPad Air uses the M2 chip. That includes a more powerful 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. In contrast, the iPad 10 uses the A14 Bionic with a 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU. Apple says the M2 is 3x faster than the A14 chip.

But unless you’re running your iPad hard with pro-level (or aspiring pro workflows) like video editing, graphic design, etc., you probably don’t need or might not even notice the M2 chip upgrade.

M2 iPad AiriPad 10
ChipM2A14 Bionic
CPU cores86
GPU cores104
Neural Engine cores1616
Storage128GB – 1TB64 or 256GB
RAM8GB4GB
USB-C
Cellular5G (no mmWave5G (no mmWave

Display

iPad 10 delivers many of the same display features as the more expensive 11″ iPad Air. That’s a 10.9″ Liquid Retina panel with a 2360 x 1640 resolution and 264 PPI. Other specs include 500 nits brightness, True Tone, and slim bezels.

M2 iPad Air vs iPad 10 displays
M2 iPad Air image via Apple

Funny enough, even though Apple uses the name 11″ in the iPad Air and 10.9″ for the iPad 10, the iPad Air’s panel is technically 10.86″.

However, a new tempting option with the M2 iPad Air is a 13″ model – meaning you can get Apple’s biggest tablet size without jumping to the iPad Pro.

Four features you don’t get with iPad 10 found on the M2 iPad Air are P3 wide color, anti-reflective coating, laminated display, and Apple Pencil Hover. But all in all, you get a solid display with the iPad 10.

13″ iPad Air11″ iPad AiriPad 10
Display12.9″10.86″10.9″
Resolution2732 x 20482360 x 16402360 x 1640
PPI (pixels per inch)264264264
Display brightness600 nits500 nits500 nits
True Tone
P3 wide color
ProMotion (120Hz)
Anti-reflective coating
Fully laminated display
Liquid Retina display
Apple Pencil Hover

Connectivity and accessories

iPad Magic Keyboard Folio
image via Apple

The iPad 10 is compatible with the Magic Keyboard Folio. Meanwhile, the iPad Air works with all the same Apple accessories as the iPad Pro. That includes the Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard.

The iPad 10 and M2 iPad Air continue to use Touch ID located within the top button.

M2 iPad AiriPad 10
Apple Pencil supportPro and USB-CUSB-C and 1st gen
Magic Keyboard support
Magic Keyboard Folio supportUSB-C and 1st-gen
Bluetooth5.35.2
5G✅ (no mmWave)✅ (no mmWave)
WiFi 6
WiFi 6E
USB-C
Thunderbolt
Touch ID
Face ID

Like the iPhone SE 3, the iPad 10 and iPad Air don’t have mmWave 5G support with the cellular models. But as mmWave is the rarest version of 5G coverage to find, that’s probably not an issue for most people.

Two other small upgrades for the M2 iPad Air are Bluetooth 5.3 and WiFi 6E support.

Splash of color

iPad 10 colors
iPad 10 colors via Apple

You’ve got four color choices with both the M2 iPad Air and iPad 10.

iPad 10 comes in silver, pink, blue, and yellow. iPad Air comes in space gray, starlight, purple, and blue.

iPad Air vs iPad 10 battery life

You’re getting the same battery life with either iPad:

  • 10 hours of web or video use on WiFi
  • 9 hours of web use with cellular

Storage and price

Here’s a breakdown of the price differences (MSRP) between these three iPads.

There are only two storage tiers available for the iPad 10, but for most users, 256GB should be plenty.

13″ iPad Air11″ iPad AiriPad 10
64GB WiFi$349
64GB + cell$499
128GB WiFi$799$599
128GB + cell$949$749
256GB WiFi$899$699$499
256GB + cell$1,049$849$649
512GB WiFi$1,099$899
512GB + cell$1,249$1,049
1TB WiFi$1,299$1,099
1TB + cell$1,449$1,249

Cameras

M2 iPad Air vs iPad 10 cameras
image via Apple

You get the same rear camera with iPad 10 that’s on the Air which uses a 12MP wide lens.

After the iPad 10 was the first to get a landscape front camera in 2022, the M2 iPad Air (and Pro) have the same, making video calls more convenient.

M2 iPad AiriPad 10
12MP wide rear lens
Smart HDR 3 for photos
Smart HDR 4 for photos
4K video
Extended dynamic range
Slo-mo video1080p at up to 240 fps1080p at up to 240 fps
Landscape ultra wide 12MP camera
2x optical zoom out
Center Stage auto-tracking
Landscape stereo speakers✅ (2x older bass with 13″ model only)

When it comes to speakers, you’re getting the same landscape two-speaker system on the iPad 10 and Air. However, the larger 13″ Air delivers 2x louder bass.

M2 iPad Air vs iPad Air 10 conclusion

New 10.9" iPad 2022
image via Apple

Why buy iPad Air?

If you’ll be pushing performance to the limit, the iPad Air may be more tempting with the M2 chip. But if you are – or may become a power user, an M4 iPad Pro may be a better fit with up to 16GB RAM, up to 2TB storage, 120Hz ProMotion display, and Thunderbolt support.

However, if you can find iPad Air on sale, that could make it more compelling. Likewise, sometimes you can find a 2022 M2 iPad Pro on sale or refurbished.

Why buy iPad 10?

When you consider all the similarities and differences, the iPad 10 is a great choice for casual use cases as well as light to medium work, school, and creative workflows.

At regular pricing, it’s $150-200 less than the iPad Air while including many of the best features, making it the best choice for most users.

The iPad 10 is available from Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, and more.

