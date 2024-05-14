 Skip to main content

Apple adds Battery Health menu to new M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | May 14 2024 - 4:58 pm PT
0 Comments
See iPad battery health

It’s been a while since iPhone users have been able to check battery health information right from the Settings app. However, this feature has never been available on the iPad – until now. With the launch of the new M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro, Apple is finally bringing the Battery Health menu to iPadOS.

New iPads feature Battery Health menu

As noted by iCulture, all the new iPads launched last week (M2 Air and M4 Pro) feature the Battery Health menu for the first time. This means that iPad owners can also check the maximum battery capacity without having to use third-party apps like CoconutBattery.

In fact, Apple has done more than just add maximum battery capacity. Just like the iPhone 15 models, the new M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro also provide an option that limits the maximum charge to 80% in order to preserve the lifespan of the internal battery. As a result, the iPad automatically stops charging when it reaches 80%.

However, there’s a catch. None of this will be available for previous iPad models, even if you install the latest iPadOS update, which is version 17.5. So if you have an older iPad, you’ll still have to use third-party apps to check battery health – and you won’t have the option of limiting the charge to 80% either.

Of course, Apple could still change this in the future with a software update, but that seems unlikely given that only the latest iPhones have all these options.

Apple adds Battery Health menu to new M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro

The new M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro are available to order on Apple’s website, with the official launch set for this Wednesday.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the origin…

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing