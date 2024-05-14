It’s been a while since iPhone users have been able to check battery health information right from the Settings app. However, this feature has never been available on the iPad – until now. With the launch of the new M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro, Apple is finally bringing the Battery Health menu to iPadOS.

New iPads feature Battery Health menu

As noted by iCulture, all the new iPads launched last week (M2 Air and M4 Pro) feature the Battery Health menu for the first time. This means that iPad owners can also check the maximum battery capacity without having to use third-party apps like CoconutBattery.

In fact, Apple has done more than just add maximum battery capacity. Just like the iPhone 15 models, the new M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro also provide an option that limits the maximum charge to 80% in order to preserve the lifespan of the internal battery. As a result, the iPad automatically stops charging when it reaches 80%.

However, there’s a catch. None of this will be available for previous iPad models, even if you install the latest iPadOS update, which is version 17.5. So if you have an older iPad, you’ll still have to use third-party apps to check battery health – and you won’t have the option of limiting the charge to 80% either.

Of course, Apple could still change this in the future with a software update, but that seems unlikely given that only the latest iPhones have all these options.

The new M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro are available to order on Apple’s website, with the official launch set for this Wednesday.

