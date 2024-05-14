Streaming bundle of Apple TV+, Netflix and Peacock announced, ‘vastly reduced’ price promised

The trio of Apple TV+, Netflix and Peacock are to be packaged in a new streaming TV bundle option, as teased by Comcast CEO Brian Roberts at a conference today.

More details about the bundle offering will be revealed later this month, but Roberts promised a “vastly reduced” price compared to buying the three services separately.

The news follows last week’s announcement of a similar upcoming streaming bundle proposition between Disney+, Hulu and Max.

Whether the cable-like rebundling of streaming services catches on will ultimately come to what deal the customer is offered. We don’t know pricing for either of these trio bundles just yet, so we don’t know how compelling the expected discounts will actually be.

The bundle with Apple, Netflix and Peacock involved will be proffered by Comcast to its broadband customers, under the brand name ‘StreamSaver’.

Although details are not yet disclosed, it sounds similar to what mobile carriers like Verizon have been offering for a while, where you can get — for example — a combo of Netflix & Max at a discounted rate with an associated unlimited mobile phone plan.

At present, the lowest price you can subscribe to the three services individually would be $22.97 per month; $5.99 for the entry-level Peacock package with ads, $6.99 for Netflix Basic with Ads, and $9.99 for Apple TV+. Apple TV+ is the outlier in the streaming market right now, having only one tier and no ad-supported cheaper option available.

We’ll follow up soon when we know what the StreamSaver pricing terms will be.