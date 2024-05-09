A new streaming video bundle has been announced, comprising Disney+, Hulu, Max. It will be available in two tiers, starting sometime this summer.

Given the that it will include ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Warner Bros, and more, it raises the question of whether the big networks are simply reinventing cable TV …

The announcement was jointly made by Disney and Warner Bros.

Disney Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery announced a new streaming bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu and Max. Beginning this Summer in the U.S, the streaming services will be offered together, providing subscribers with the best value in entertainment and an unprecedented selection of content from the biggest and most beloved brands in entertainment.

Warner Bros. described it as the future of streaming.

“This new offering delivers for consumers the greatest collection of entertainment for the best value in streaming, and will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention,” said JB Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Offering this unprecedented entertainment value for fans across all the complimentary genres these three services offer, presents a powerful new roadmap for the future of the industry.”

Disney said it put viewers first.

“On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value,” said Joe Earley, President, Direct to Consumer, Disney Entertainment. “This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today.”

It’s part of a growing trend of bundles and consolidated streaming services, with even Apple said to be exploring the idea.

Streaming video on demand was supposed to be a totally different model to cable, enabling customers to pay only for the content they wanted to watch, instead of subscribing to bundles. Yet if Warner is right that this represents the future of the video on demand industry, we seem to be turning full circle.

Also circular is a resurgence in video piracy, in apparent response to increasingly expensive streaming subscriptions.

Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash