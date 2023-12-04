A new Verizon Netflix and Max bundle is being offered to some customers, priced at just $10 per month – which essentially amounts to getting Netflix free with Max.

However, the bundle is limited to the ad-supported tiers of the streaming video services, and is only available to Verizon myPlan customers …

Verizon Netflix and Max bundle

The Verge reports.

Starting December 7th, myPlan customers can get a bundled subscription to both services for just $10 per month. The bundle includes the ad-supported plans for Netflix and Max, each of which are priced at $6.99 and $9.99 per month, respectively. That means Verizon’s bundle costs about $7 less than what you would pay for the two separate subscriptions […] You can only take advantage of the deal if you’re a Verizon myPlan customer. The service includes three unlimited plans that cost (for one line and no discounts): $100 / month for Unlimited Ultimate, $90 / month for Unlimited Plus, and $75 / month for Unlimited Welcome.

Max was formerly known as HBO Max.

The bundle joins other myPlan optional add-ons for Apple One, Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus.

Verizon used to include bundle services free with some plans, but switched to the myPlan opt-in model back in May.

Bundles appealing in the face of steep price rises

It follows a recent report that an Apple TV+/Paramount+ bundle is being discussed, as consumers tighten their belts in the face of a succession of price rises to streaming video services.

Apple TV+ was one of the first services to see a price rise, back in October of last year, from $4.99 to $6.99 – a 40% hike.

Disney followed in December, with an increase of 25%, from $7.99 to $10.99 for Disney+ Basic. The price was increased again just last month, to $13.99. That amounts to a total increase of 75% in less than a year.

Hulu pricing was increased at the same time, the ad-free tier rising by 20% from $14.99 to $17.99.

Warner Bros. in January increased HBO Max pricing from $15 to $16, and Netflix last month dropped the Netflix Basic tier from its lineup for new or switching subscribers, more than doubling the effective cost.

Companies including Netflix and Disney are also cracking down on password-sharing, further increasing costs for some families.

Growing competition means streaming services may be competing for attention and time as well as dollars.